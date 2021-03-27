The Sacramento Kings will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 20-25 overall and 11-12 at home, while Cleveland is 17-28 overall and 6-16 on the road. The franchises have split their last 10 head-to-head matchups but the Kings have covered in each of the last six meetings with the Cavaliers.

These teams met on March 22 with Sacramento winning 119-105 as a 4.5-point road favorite. Now Sacramento is favored by eight points in the latest Kings vs. Cavaliers odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 222. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned more than $9,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it enters Week 14 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 91-53 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kings vs. Cavs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Cavs vs. Kings:

Kings vs. Cavaliers spread: Kings -8

Kings vs. Cavaliers over-under: 222 points

Kings vs. Cavaliers money line: Kings -350, Cavaliers +290

What you need to know about the Kings

Everything went the Kings' way against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday as they made off with a 141-119 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Sacramento had established a 106-86 advantage. Point guard De'Aaron Fox continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 44 points and seven assists.

The 23-year-old is averaging 24.6 points and 7.3 assists per game this season as he leads a high-powered Kings offense that ranks sixth in the NBA in scoring average (115.1 ppg). Fox and the Kings rank 10th in the NBA in pace and he helps the Kings offense rank sixth in turnover percentage (11.9 percent) to help them maximize value of offensive possessions.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Meanwhile, the game between Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday was not particularly close, with Cleveland falling 100-86. Power forward Larry Nance Jr. (17 points) was the top scorer for the Cavaliers. However, the Cavaliers had won two of their last three prior to that and Nance is averaging 15.5 points, 12 rebounds and five assists over his last two games.

Sacramento's victory lifted the Kings to 20-25 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 17-28.

How to make Kings vs. Cavaliers picks

The model has simulated Kings vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kings vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cavaliers vs. Kings spread to jump on Saturday, all from the model that is on an incredible 91-53 roll.