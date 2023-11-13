The Cleveland Cavaliers will face off against the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Sacramento is 4-4 overall and 3-1 at home, while Cleveland is 4-5 overall and 3-2 on the road. The Kings have dominated the series of late, winning seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups and covering the spread in eight of those meetings.

This season, the Kings are 4-4 against the spread while the Cavaliers are 3-6 against the number. For Monday, Cleveland is favored by 3 points in the latest Kings vs. Cavaliers odds, and the over/under is 221 points. Before entering any Kings vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 3 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a 79-42 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Kings vs. Cavs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Cavs vs. Kings:

Kings vs. Cavaliers spread: Kings +3

Kings vs. Cavaliers over/under: 221 points

Kings vs. Cavaliers money line: Kings: +126, Cavaliers: -151

Kings vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Even though the Cavaliers have not done well against the Warriors recently (they were 1-9 in their previous 10 matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Cleveland walked away with a 118-110 victory over Golden State.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Cavaliers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Caris LeVert, who had 22 points along with four steals. Donovan Mitchell also had 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the victory, and all five Cleveland starters reached double-figures in scoring, in addition to LeVert off the bench.

What you need to know about the Kings

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you best your opponent 16 to 5 on the offensive glass, a fact the Kings proved on Friday. They came out on top against Oklahoma City by a score of 105-98. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Kings.

The Kings' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kevin Huerter, who scored 28 points to go along with nine rebounds and three steals. Another player making a difference was Keegan Murray, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox (ankle) is doubtful for Monday.

How to make Kings vs. Cavaliers picks

The model has simulated Kings vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Cavaliers vs. Kings, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that finished last year on a 79-42 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.