Who's Playing
Boston @ Sacramento
Current Records: Boston 11-8; Sacramento 9-11
What to Know
The Boston Celtics might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 3 at Golden 1 Center. Bragging rights belong to the Celtics for now since they're up 8-2 across their past ten matchups.
It was all tied up 52-52 at the half for Boston and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, but Boston stepped up in the second half for a 111-107 win. The top scorer for Boston was small forward Jayson Tatum (27 points).
Meanwhile, Sacramento beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-109 on Monday. It was another big night for Sacramento's point guard De'Aaron Fox, who dropped a double-double on 38 points and 12 dimes.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Celtics are expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped Boston to 11-8 and the Kings to 9-11. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports Boston
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Boston have won eight out of their last ten games against Sacramento.
- Nov 25, 2019 - Boston 103 vs. Sacramento 102
- Nov 17, 2019 - Sacramento 100 vs. Boston 99
- Mar 14, 2019 - Boston 126 vs. Sacramento 120
- Mar 06, 2019 - Boston 111 vs. Sacramento 109
- Mar 25, 2018 - Boston 104 vs. Sacramento 93
- Nov 01, 2017 - Boston 113 vs. Sacramento 86
- Feb 08, 2017 - Sacramento 108 vs. Boston 92
- Dec 02, 2016 - Boston 97 vs. Sacramento 92
- Feb 07, 2016 - Boston 128 vs. Sacramento 119
- Dec 03, 2015 - Boston 114 vs. Sacramento 97