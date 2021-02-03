Who's Playing

Boston @ Sacramento

Current Records: Boston 11-8; Sacramento 9-11

What to Know

The Boston Celtics might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 3 at Golden 1 Center. Bragging rights belong to the Celtics for now since they're up 8-2 across their past ten matchups.

It was all tied up 52-52 at the half for Boston and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, but Boston stepped up in the second half for a 111-107 win. The top scorer for Boston was small forward Jayson Tatum (27 points).

Meanwhile, Sacramento beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-109 on Monday. It was another big night for Sacramento's point guard De'Aaron Fox, who dropped a double-double on 38 points and 12 dimes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Celtics are expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Boston to 11-8 and the Kings to 9-11. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won eight out of their last ten games against Sacramento.