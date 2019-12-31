Kings vs. Clippers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kings vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Sacramento
Current Records: Los Angeles 23-11; Sacramento 12-21
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers are 14-2 against the Sacramento Kings since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Los Angeles will take on Sacramento at 5 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center after a few days off. The Clippers' scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Sacramento hopes will continue.
It looks like the Clippers must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive on Saturday. Their 2019 ended with a 120-107 loss against the Utah Jazz. SF Paul George (20 points) and SF Kawhi Leonard (19 points) were the top scorers for Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, Sacramento was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 120-115 to the Denver Nuggets. Sacramento's defeat came about despite a quality game from PF Nemanja Bjelica, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and six rebounds.
The Kings are now 12-21 while the Clippers sit at 23-11. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Clippers enter the contest with 47.9 rebounds per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Kings are stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 42.2 on average. So the Sacramento squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Clippers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Sacramento.
- Mar 01, 2019 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Sacramento 109
- Jan 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Sacramento 108
- Dec 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Sacramento 118
- Nov 29, 2018 - Los Angeles 133 vs. Sacramento 121
- Jan 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Sacramento 105
- Jan 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Sacramento 115
- Dec 26, 2017 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Sacramento 95
- Nov 25, 2017 - Los Angeles 97 vs. Sacramento 95
- Apr 12, 2017 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Sacramento 95
- Mar 26, 2017 - Sacramento 98 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Jan 06, 2017 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Sacramento 98
- Nov 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Sacramento 115
- Feb 26, 2016 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Sacramento 107
- Jan 16, 2016 - Sacramento 110 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Oct 31, 2015 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Sacramento 109
- Oct 28, 2015 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Sacramento 104
