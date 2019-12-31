Kings vs. Clippers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Sacramento

Current Records: Los Angeles 23-11; Sacramento 12-21

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers are 14-2 against the Sacramento Kings since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Los Angeles will take on Sacramento at 5 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center after a few days off. The Clippers' scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Sacramento hopes will continue.

It looks like the Clippers must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive on Saturday. Their 2019 ended with a 120-107 loss against the Utah Jazz. SF Paul George (20 points) and SF Kawhi Leonard (19 points) were the top scorers for Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Sacramento was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 120-115 to the Denver Nuggets. Sacramento's defeat came about despite a quality game from PF Nemanja Bjelica, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and six rebounds.

The Kings are now 12-21 while the Clippers sit at 23-11. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Clippers enter the contest with 47.9 rebounds per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Kings are stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 42.2 on average. So the Sacramento squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Los Angeles have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Sacramento.