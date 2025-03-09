The Los Angeles Clippers (34-29) are hosting the Sacramento Kings (33-29) in a Western Conference showdown on Sunday night. The Clippers have won two straight games. On Friday, Los Angeles took down the New York Knicks 105-95. The Kings are playing good basketball, winning five of their last six games. Sacramento defeated the San Antonio Spurs 127-109 on Friday. Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) is out, and Malik Monk (toe) is questionable for the Kings. Norman Powell (hamstring) is out for the Clippers.

Tipoff from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles is at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Clippers are 6-point favorites in the latest Kings vs. Clippers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 216.5.

Kings vs. Clippers spread: Los Angeles -6

Kings vs. Clippers over/under: 216.5 points

Kings vs. Clippers money line: Los Angeles -227, Sacramento +187

LAC: Clippers are 34-29 against the spread this season

SAC: Kings are 25-33-4 against the spread this season

Kings vs. Clippers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Clippers can cover

Guard James Harden is the primary ball-handler and playmaker. The 11-time All-Star is currently fifth in the NBA in assists (8.5) to go along with 22.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Harden has recorded 25-plus points and five-plus assists in consecutive games. In the March 5 game against the Pistons, Harden racked up 50 points, five assists, and went 6-of-13 from beyond the arc.

Forward Kawhi Leonard gives this team another scorer who can space the floor and put the ball on the deck. Leonard averages 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. He's finished with 20-plus points in four straight games. In his last outing, the 33-year-old had 20 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Kings can cover

Guard Zach LaVine is an athletic shot-creator with a soft touch from the perimeter. He logs 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. In Friday's win over the Spurs, LaVine had 36 points, four rebounds, and three assists. This was his 16th game this season with at least 30 points.

Forward DeMar DeRozan thrives in the mid-range area and can absorb contact in the lane. DeRozan averages 22.2 points, four rebounds, and four assists per game. The 35-year-old has compiled four straight games with at least 20 points. In his previous outing, DeRozan stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Kings vs. Clippers picks

