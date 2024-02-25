We've got another exciting Pacific Division matchup on the NBA schedule as the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers are set to tip at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 37-18 overall and 20-6 at home, while Sacramento is 32-23 overall and 16-14 on the road. These two teams have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings.

Clippers vs. Kings spread: Clippers -5.5

Clippers vs. Kings over/under: 239.5 points

Clippers vs. Kings money line: Clippers: -224, Kings: +184

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento snuck past the Spurs with a 127-122 win on Thursday. With that victory, the Kings brought their scoring average up to 118.6 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

The Kings relied on the efforts of Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, and De'Aaron Fox, who almost dropped a double-double with 28 points and nine assists. Sabonis has been hot recently, having posted 11 or more rebounds the last 12 times he's played. For the season, Sabonis is averaging 20.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your 3-point shooting is a whole 14.6% better than the opposition, a fact the Clippers proved on Friday. They secured a 101-95 win over Memphis. The win was just what the Clippers needed coming off of a 129-107 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Clippers are 15-5 in their last 20 games but they're just 1-5 against the spread in their last six contests overall. Los Angeles has been extremely tough to beat at home, however, winning 15 of its last 18 games at home. The Clippers are 25-18 against the spread in their last 43 games when favored.

