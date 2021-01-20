The Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers are set to square off in a Pacific Division matchup at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is 10-4 overall and 5-2 at home, while the Kings are 5-9 overall and 1-3 on the road. Los Angeles is favored by 9.5-points in the latest Clippers vs. Kings odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 230. Before entering any Kings vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 68-39 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Kings. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. Kings:

Clippers vs. Kings spread: Clippers -9.5

Clippers vs. Kings over-under: 230 points

Latest Odds: Sacramento Kings +9.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles easily beat the Indiana Pacers at home on Sunday, 129-96. The Clippers' lead swelled to 100-75 after three quarters. Marcus Morris had 20 points along with seven boards. Los Angeles has won four consecutive games. The team shot 55.2 percent from the field and 19-for-39 from three-point range.

The Clippers lead the NBA in three-point field goal percentage (.440) and free throw percentage (.829). Paul George (24.8) and Kawhi Leonard (24.3) are the fourth-highest scoring duo in the league. Los Angeles won the first meeting of the season with Sacramento, 138-100 on Jan. 15 as Leonard scored 27 points. Lou Williams (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento fell 128-123 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. The Kings have lost three consecutive games and five of their past six. De'Aaron Fox posted a double-double with a new career high of 43 points along with 13 dimes. Marvin Bagley had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Sacramento. Richaun Holmes finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Sacramento has allowed 122 or more points in eight consecutive games. The Kings rank last in the league in defense, allowing 123.6 points per game. Holmes ranks first in the league in field goal percentage at a .688 percent clip. Bagley (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's game. Hassan Whiteside (hip) is questionable.

How to make Clippers vs. Kings picks

The model has simulated Clippers vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clippers vs. Kings? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clippers vs. Kings spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 68-39 roll.