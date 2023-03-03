The Los Angeles Clippers (33-32) and the Sacramento Kings (36-25) are set to square off in a Pacific Division matchup on Friday, Mar. 3 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Kings are 18-12 at home, while the Clippers are 18-17 on the road. Sacramento is riding a four-game winning streak after knocking off the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-117 on Tuesday. On the flip side, the Clippers are looking to snap a four-game losing streak after falling to the Golden State Warriors 115-91 on Thursday. Kawhi Leonard (load management) is out for the Clippers. De'Aaron Fox (wrist) is a game-time decision for Sacramento.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. Sacramento is favored by 6 points in the latest Kings vs. Clippers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 240.

Kings vs. Clippers spread: Kings -6

Kings vs. Clippers over/under: 240 points

Kings vs. Clippers money line: Sacramento -225, Los Angeles 185

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 123-117 win. Power forward Harrison Barnes was the offensive standout of the contest for Sacramento, picking up 29 points in addition to nine rebounds.

The Kings could be without standout point guard De'Aaron Fox (25.4 points, 6.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds per game), but will still have All-Star power forward Domantas Sabonis (18.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists per game) available. If Fox is unable to play, Sacramento will likely lean heavily on sharp-shooter Kevin Huerter (14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists per game) and rookie Keegan Murray (12.1 points, 4.6 rebounds per game).

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, Los Angeles has to be aching after a bruising 115-91 defeat to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Point guard Russell Westbrook wasn't much of a difference maker for Los Angeles; Westbrook finished with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 27 minutes on the court.

Allowing an average of 118.1 points per game, the Kings haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end, which is welcomed news for a Clippers squad that will be missing its second-leading scorer, Kawhi Leonard. In Leonard's absence, the Clippers will be looking for productive minutes from Westbrook (14.0 points, 8.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds per game) and forward Paul George (23.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists per game).

