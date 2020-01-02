Kings vs. Grizzlies: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kings vs. Grizzlies basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis @ Sacramento
Current Records: Memphis 13-21; Sacramento 12-22
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.24 points per game in their game on Thursday. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center after a few days off. The odds don't look promising for the Grizzlies, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Memphis wrapped up 2019 with a 117-104 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. SF Dillon Brooks (20 points) and SF Brandon Clarke (18 points) were the top scorers for Memphis.
Meanwhile, Sacramento's 2019 ended with a 105-87 defeat against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. SF Richaun Holmes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten boards in addition to three blocks.
The Grizzlies came out on top in a nail-biter against Sacramento the last time the two teams met in last December, sneaking past 119-115. Will Memphis repeat their success, or does Sacramento have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.25
Odds
The Kings are a 4-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won nine out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.
- Dec 21, 2019 - Memphis 119 vs. Sacramento 115
- Jan 25, 2019 - Sacramento 99 vs. Memphis 96
- Dec 21, 2018 - Sacramento 102 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 16, 2018 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 104
- Oct 24, 2018 - Sacramento 97 vs. Memphis 92
- Apr 06, 2018 - Sacramento 94 vs. Memphis 93
- Jan 19, 2018 - Memphis 106 vs. Sacramento 88
- Dec 31, 2017 - Memphis 114 vs. Sacramento 96
- Mar 27, 2017 - Sacramento 91 vs. Memphis 90
- Jan 20, 2017 - Memphis 107 vs. Sacramento 91
- Dec 31, 2016 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 98
- Dec 16, 2016 - Sacramento 96 vs. Memphis 92
- Mar 02, 2016 - Memphis 104 vs. Sacramento 98
- Jan 30, 2016 - Memphis 121 vs. Sacramento 117
- Nov 03, 2015 - Memphis 103 vs. Sacramento 89
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Picks: Keep riding Jazz, plus two dogs
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
NBA DFS picks, Jan. 2 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Anthony receives ovation from MSG crowd
Knicks fans showed their appreciation for the veteran forward on Wednesday
-
Darren Collison a perfect fit for Lakers
The Lakers have been behind the Clippers in the championship pecking order, but Collison could...
-
WATCH: LeBron nails header to ref
LeBron James is getting even more creative as a passer, even if it's just to the referees
-
Timeline of Stern's time as commissioner
David Stern helped make the NBA what it is today
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...