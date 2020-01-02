Kings vs. Grizzlies: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Sacramento

Current Records: Memphis 13-21; Sacramento 12-22

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.24 points per game in their game on Thursday. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center after a few days off. The odds don't look promising for the Grizzlies, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Memphis wrapped up 2019 with a 117-104 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. SF Dillon Brooks (20 points) and SF Brandon Clarke (18 points) were the top scorers for Memphis.

Meanwhile, Sacramento's 2019 ended with a 105-87 defeat against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. SF Richaun Holmes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten boards in addition to three blocks.

The Grizzlies came out on top in a nail-biter against Sacramento the last time the two teams met in last December, sneaking past 119-115. Will Memphis repeat their success, or does Sacramento have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Odds

The Kings are a 4-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Memphis have won nine out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.