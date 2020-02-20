Kings vs. Grizzlies live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Sacramento

Current Records: Memphis 28-26; Sacramento 21-33

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Sacramento Kings are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Memphis Grizzlies will meet up at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. If the game is anything like Sacramento's 128-123 victory from their previous meeting January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The contest between Sacramento and the Dallas Mavericks this past Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Sacramento falling 130-111 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The Kings were down 96-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Buddy Hield (22 points) was the top scorer for Sacramento.

Meanwhile, Memphis was able to grind out a solid win over the Portland Trail Blazers this past Wednesday, winning 111-104. Among those leading the charge for Memphis was small forward Brandon Clarke, who had 27 points along with six rebounds.

Sacramento is now 21-33 while Memphis sits at 28-26. The Grizzlies are 15-12 after wins this year, and Sacramento is 12-20 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Memphis have won nine out of their last 16 games against Sacramento.