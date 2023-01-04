Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Sacramento

Current Records: Atlanta 17-20; Sacramento 20-16

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings haven't won a game against the Atlanta Hawks since March 24 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Sacramento is getting right back to it as they host Atlanta at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 4 at Golden 1 Center. The Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.67 points per matchup.

It was a close one, but on Tuesday Sacramento sidestepped the Utah Jazz for a 117-115 win. It was another big night for Sacramento's point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 37 points and six assists.

Speaking of close games: Atlanta fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Golden State Warriors on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 143-141. Atlanta's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 14 assists along with seven boards.

The Kings are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Dec. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-119. In other words, don't count the Hawks out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.27

Odds

The Kings are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento and Atlanta both have seven wins in their last 14 games.