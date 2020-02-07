Kings vs. Heat live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Kings vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami @ Sacramento
Current Records: Miami 34-16; Sacramento 19-31
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings will take on the Miami Heat at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Golden 1 Center after a few days off. Sacramento will be strutting in after a victory while Miami will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It was a close one, but on Monday the Kings sidestepped the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 113-109 win. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Sacramento can attribute much of their success to point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 31 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, the Heat ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Clippers when they played on Wednesday, losing 128-111. Small forward Derrick Jones Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points in addition to nine boards.
Sacramento was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap the last time the two teams met in January as they fell 118-113 to Miami. Maybe Sacramento will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Heat are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won five out of their last nine games against Sacramento.
- Jan 20, 2020 - Miami 118 vs. Sacramento 113
- Feb 08, 2019 - Sacramento 102 vs. Miami 96
- Oct 29, 2018 - Sacramento 123 vs. Miami 113
- Mar 14, 2018 - Sacramento 123 vs. Miami 119
- Jan 25, 2018 - Sacramento 89 vs. Miami 88
- Jan 04, 2017 - Miami 107 vs. Sacramento 102
- Nov 01, 2016 - Miami 108 vs. Sacramento 96
- Apr 01, 2016 - Miami 112 vs. Sacramento 106
- Nov 19, 2015 - Miami 116 vs. Sacramento 109
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA DFS picks, lineups, Feb. 7 advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Sixers vs. Grizzlies odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's Sixers vs. Grizzlies matchup 10,000...
-
Mavericks vs. Wizards odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's Mavericks vs. Wizards matchup 10,000...
-
The weird story of Ben Simmons' defense
Statistically speaking, the Sixers' defense has been markedly better without Simmons for almost...
-
Jazz vs. Blazers odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's Jazz vs. Blazers matchup 10,000 times.
-
Westbrook kills Lakers with small lineup
We'll see if this is sustainable, but for at least one game Houston's 'little' experiment was...
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant