Kings vs. Heat live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Miami @ Sacramento

Current Records: Miami 34-16; Sacramento 19-31

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Miami Heat at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Golden 1 Center after a few days off. Sacramento will be strutting in after a victory while Miami will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but on Monday the Kings sidestepped the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 113-109 win. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Sacramento can attribute much of their success to point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 31 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Heat ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Clippers when they played on Wednesday, losing 128-111. Small forward Derrick Jones Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points in addition to nine boards.

Sacramento was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap the last time the two teams met in January as they fell 118-113 to Miami. Maybe Sacramento will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Heat are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Miami have won five out of their last nine games against Sacramento.