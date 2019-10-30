Kings vs. Hornets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Sacramento (home) vs. Charlotte (away)

Current Records: Sacramento 0-4; Charlotte 1-3

Last Season Records: Sacramento 39-43; Charlotte 39-43

What to Know

Sacramento is 2-6 against Charlotte since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Wednesday. Sacramento has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Charlotte at Golden 1 Center at 10 p.m. ET. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses for the Kings and three for Charlotte.

It was a hard-fought match, but Sacramento had to settle for a 101-94 loss against Denver on Monday. Sacramento's defeat came about despite a quality game from SF Richaun Holmes, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 13 boards. Holmes' performance made up for a slower game against Utah on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 42 turnovers, the L.A. Clippers took down Charlotte 111-96. One thing holding the Hornets back was the mediocre play of PG Terry Rozier, who did not have his best game; he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 17-point finish.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Kings are worst in the league in points per game, with only 95.5 on average. The Hornets have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 41.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Kings are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Charlotte have won six out of their last eight games against Sacramento.