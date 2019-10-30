Kings vs. Hornets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kings vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento (home) vs. Charlotte (away)
Current Records: Sacramento 0-4; Charlotte 1-3
Last Season Records: Sacramento 39-43; Charlotte 39-43
What to Know
Sacramento is 2-6 against Charlotte since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Wednesday. Sacramento has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Charlotte at Golden 1 Center at 10 p.m. ET. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses for the Kings and three for Charlotte.
It was a hard-fought match, but Sacramento had to settle for a 101-94 loss against Denver on Monday. Sacramento's defeat came about despite a quality game from SF Richaun Holmes, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 13 boards. Holmes' performance made up for a slower game against Utah on Saturday.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 42 turnovers, the L.A. Clippers took down Charlotte 111-96. One thing holding the Hornets back was the mediocre play of PG Terry Rozier, who did not have his best game; he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 17-point finish.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Kings are worst in the league in points per game, with only 95.5 on average. The Hornets have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 41.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Kings are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets.
Over/Under: 224
Series History
Charlotte have won six out of their last eight games against Sacramento.
- Jan 17, 2019 - Charlotte 114 vs. Sacramento 95
- Jan 12, 2019 - Sacramento 104 vs. Charlotte 97
- Jan 22, 2018 - Charlotte 112 vs. Sacramento 107
- Jan 02, 2018 - Charlotte 131 vs. Sacramento 111
- Feb 25, 2017 - Charlotte 99 vs. Sacramento 85
- Jan 28, 2017 - Sacramento 109 vs. Charlotte 106
- Jan 25, 2016 - Charlotte 129 vs. Sacramento 128
- Nov 23, 2015 - Charlotte 127 vs. Sacramento 122
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Bucks vs. Celtics odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Celtics vs. Bucks game 10,000 times.
-
K.D. snub the least of Steph's concerns
Also, Trae Young and Luka Doncic were traded for one another, and might soon be meeting up...
-
Top NBA DFS picks, Wednesday DK lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Kawhi's playmaking makes Clips scarier
Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell have excelled in the pick-and-roll, and suddenly Leonard...
-
Kobe wouldn't return for guaranteed ring
Bryant would rather fight for his rings than join a stacked team: 'I don't like jumping to...
-
Leonard to miss game for load management
Doc Rivers says Leonard will miss the first game of a back-to-back, but will indeed play Thursday...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans