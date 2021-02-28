Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Sacramento
Current Records: Charlotte 15-17; Sacramento 13-20
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will square off against the Charlotte Hornets at 10 p.m. ET Sunday at Golden 1 Center. The Kings have some work to do to even out the 2-8 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
It was a close one, but this past Friday Sacramento sidestepped the Detroit Pistons for a 110-107 win. Center Richaun Holmes and small forward Harrison Barnes were among the main playmakers for Sacramento as the former dropped a double-double on 19 points and 17 boards and the latter had 21 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Charlotte came up short against the Golden State Warriors this past Friday, falling 130-121. Charlotte was down 103-84 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Malik Monk (25 points) and shooting guard Terry Rozier (24 points) were the top scorers for Charlotte. Terry Rozier's performance made up for a slower contest against the Phoenix Suns this past Wednesday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Kings are expected to win a tight contest. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in 12 of their 18 home games.
Sacramento's victory lifted them to 13-20 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 15-17. Allowing an average of 120.09 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Kings are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won eight out of their last ten games against Sacramento.
- Dec 17, 2019 - Charlotte 110 vs. Sacramento 102
- Oct 30, 2019 - Charlotte 118 vs. Sacramento 111
- Jan 17, 2019 - Charlotte 114 vs. Sacramento 95
- Jan 12, 2019 - Sacramento 104 vs. Charlotte 97
- Jan 22, 2018 - Charlotte 112 vs. Sacramento 107
- Jan 02, 2018 - Charlotte 131 vs. Sacramento 111
- Feb 25, 2017 - Charlotte 99 vs. Sacramento 85
- Jan 28, 2017 - Sacramento 109 vs. Charlotte 106
- Jan 25, 2016 - Charlotte 129 vs. Sacramento 128
- Nov 23, 2015 - Charlotte 127 vs. Sacramento 122