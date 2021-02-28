Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Sacramento

Current Records: Charlotte 15-17; Sacramento 13-20

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will square off against the Charlotte Hornets at 10 p.m. ET Sunday at Golden 1 Center. The Kings have some work to do to even out the 2-8 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

It was a close one, but this past Friday Sacramento sidestepped the Detroit Pistons for a 110-107 win. Center Richaun Holmes and small forward Harrison Barnes were among the main playmakers for Sacramento as the former dropped a double-double on 19 points and 17 boards and the latter had 21 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Charlotte came up short against the Golden State Warriors this past Friday, falling 130-121. Charlotte was down 103-84 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Malik Monk (25 points) and shooting guard Terry Rozier (24 points) were the top scorers for Charlotte. Terry Rozier's performance made up for a slower contest against the Phoenix Suns this past Wednesday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Kings are expected to win a tight contest. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in 12 of their 18 home games.

Sacramento's victory lifted them to 13-20 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 15-17. Allowing an average of 120.09 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Kings are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Charlotte have won eight out of their last ten games against Sacramento.