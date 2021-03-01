Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Sacramento

Current Records: Charlotte 15-17; Sacramento 13-20

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Sacramento Kings are heading back home. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento has some work to do to even out the 2-8 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

Things were close when the Kings and the Detroit Pistons clashed this past Friday, but Sacramento ultimately edged out the opposition 110-107. Sacramento's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Richaun Holmes, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 17 rebounds, and small forward Harrison Barnes, who had 21 points and seven assists along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, Charlotte came up short against the Golden State Warriors this past Friday, falling 130-121. Charlotte was down 103-84 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorers for the Hornets were shooting guard Malik Monk (25 points) and shooting guard Terry Rozier (24 points). Rozier had some trouble finding his footing against the Phoenix Suns last Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Kings are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in 12 of their 18 home games.

Sacramento's victory lifted them to 13-20 while Charlotte's loss dropped them down to 15-17. Allowing an average of 120.09 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Odds

The Kings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Charlotte have won eight out of their last ten games against Sacramento.

Dec 17, 2019 - Charlotte 110 vs. Sacramento 102

Oct 30, 2019 - Charlotte 118 vs. Sacramento 111

Jan 17, 2019 - Charlotte 114 vs. Sacramento 95

Jan 12, 2019 - Sacramento 104 vs. Charlotte 97

Jan 22, 2018 - Charlotte 112 vs. Sacramento 107

Jan 02, 2018 - Charlotte 131 vs. Sacramento 111

Feb 25, 2017 - Charlotte 99 vs. Sacramento 85

Jan 28, 2017 - Sacramento 109 vs. Charlotte 106

Jan 25, 2016 - Charlotte 129 vs. Sacramento 128

Nov 23, 2015 - Charlotte 127 vs. Sacramento 122

Injury Report for Sacramento

Hassan Whiteside: Out (Covid-19)

Jabari Parker: Out (Covid-19)

Tyrese Haliburton: Out (Calf)

Chimezie Metu: Out (Wrist)

