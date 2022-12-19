The Sacramento Kings will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 16-12 overall and 8-4 at home, while Charlotte is 7-23 overall and 3-12 on the road. The Kings won 115-108 when these two played earlier this season, while they split the two-game season series last year.

Sacramento is favored by 10 points in the latest Kings vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 241.5.

The model enters Week 9 of the 2022-23 NBA season

Here are several NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Kings:

Kings vs. Hornets spread: Kings -10

Kings vs. Hornets over/under: 241.5 points

Kings vs. Hornets money line: Sacramento -480, Charlotte +360

Kings vs. Hornets picks:

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings beat the Detroit Pistons 122-113 this past Friday. Sacramento's center Domantas Sabonis did his thing and posted a double-double on 23 points and 13 boards along with seven assists.

Sabonis is one of six Kings averaging at least 11.9 points per game, with the team led by De'Aaron Fox's 22.6 points per game. Sacramento ranks second in the NBA in scoring (117.8 PPG) and sixth in offensive efficiency (115.5). No. 4 overall pick Keegan Murray is putting up 14.8 PPG in December after averaging just 8.0 points in November.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Charlotte lost a heartbreaker to the Denver Nuggets when they met in March, and it left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. It was close but no cigar for Charlotte as it fell 119-115 to Denver. Despite the defeat, the Hornets got a solid performance out of point guard LaMelo Ball, who had 31 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.

While Sacramento has one of the league's best offenses, Charlotte has arguably the NBA's worst offense. It ranks last in offensive efficiency (108.4), last in field goal percentage (44.2%) and 25th in PPG (110.3). Ball recently returned after a lengthy absence, as did Gordon Hayward, who was productive in his last game with 15 points, 10 boards and four assists.

How to make Kings vs. Hornets picks

The model has simulated Kings vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over

So who wins Hornets vs. Kings?