Two teams coming off impressive victories square off on Monday when the Charlotte Hornets host the Sacramento Kings. The Hornets secured a 120-113 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, while the Kings recorded their first win of the season with a 119-113 triumph against the Miami Heat on the same day. The Hornets have dominated this series in recent years, winning six of the last seven meetings against Sacramento.

Kings vs. Hornets spread: Kings -3

Kings vs. Hornets over/under: 231.5 points

Why the Kings can cover



Sacramento is led by guard De'Aaron Fox, who's averaging 27.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.6 rebounds per game. In Sacramento's victory over the Heat, Fox finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. He's knocking down 55% of his field goals this season and he's connecting on 39.3% of his shots from behind the arc.

Domantas Sabonis is also have a strong start to the season for Sacramento. The 26-year-old enters Monday's matchup averaging 14.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. He's recorded a double-double in three of his last four games.

Why the Hornets can cover

The Hornets are coming off a thrilling overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors. PJ Washington led the charge for the Hornets in that win, recording 31 points and seven rebounds. For the season, Washington is averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Charlotte is scoring 118.5 points per game this season, which ranks fifth in the NBA. Defensively, the Hornets are allowing opponents to make just 9.5 3-pointers per game, the best mark in the league. Charlotte is also 6-1 against the spread in the last seven meetings between these two teams.

