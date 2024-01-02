The Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Kings are 19-12 overall and 11-5 at home, while Charlotte is 7-24 overall and 3-13 on the road. The Hornets have lost 11 straight games, including eight straight on the road, and fell 111-93 to the Denver Nuggets in their last outing. The Kings are riding a two-game winning streak after knocking off the Memphis Grizzlies 123-92 on Sunday.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. The Kings are favored by 15.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Hornets odds, and the over/under is set at 232.5 points.

Kings vs. Hornets spread: Kings -15.5

Kings vs. Hornets over/under: 232.5 points

Kings vs. Hornets money line: Kings: -1660, Hornets: +925

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their 11th straight loss. They took a hard 111-93 fall against the Denver Nuggets. The Hornets have struggled against the Nuggets recently, as their match on Monday was their fifth consecutive loss to the defending NBA champions.

The Hornets might be without Terry Rozier in this one, as he's currently listed as questionable (illness). For the season, Rozier is averaging 23.6 points, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. The Hornets are 6-10 against the spread in their last 16 games when on the road.

What you need to know about the Kings

Even though the Kings have not done well against the Grizzlies recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. Sacramento put the hurt on Memphis with a dominant 123-92 victory. The Kings can attribute much of their success to Malik Monk, who scored 27 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

The Kings are 17-10 against the spread in their last 27 games after a day off. Sacramento is led by the duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Fox averages 30.0 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game, while Sabonis enters with per game averages of 19.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game.

