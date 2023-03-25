Who's Playing
Utah @ Sacramento
Current Records: Utah 35-38; Sacramento 44-29
What to Know
This Saturday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.78 points per matchup. They and the Sacramento Kings will face off at 10 p.m. ET March 25 at Golden 1 Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. If the game is anything like the Jazz's 128-120 victory from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The night started off rough for Utah on Friday, and it ended that way, too. They have to be aching after a bruising 144-116 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Utah was down 115-85 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Simone Fontecchio (26 points) was the top scorer for Utah. Simone Fontecchio's performance made up for a slower contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Fontecchio's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, Sacramento was able to grind out a solid win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday, winning 135-127. Sacramento can attribute much of their success to center Domantas Sabonis, who had 27 points and nine assists in addition to nine rebounds, and shooting guard Kevin Huerter, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points, five dimes and nine boards.
The Jazz are expected to lose this next one by 9. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 22-8 against the spread when expected to lose.
Sacramento's win lifted them to 44-29 while Utah's defeat dropped them down to 35-38. We'll see if the Kings can repeat their recent success or if Utah bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $61.86
Odds
The Kings are a big 9-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 9.5-point favorite.
Series History
Utah have won 20 out of their last 27 games against Sacramento.
