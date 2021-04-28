Who's Playing

Utah @ Sacramento

Current Records: Utah 44-17; Sacramento 25-36

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.72 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET April 28 at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento should still be riding high after a win, while Utah will be looking to right the ship.

The Kings were able to grind out a solid victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, winning 113-106. Sacramento can attribute much of their success to center Richaun Holmes, who had 24 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah was just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 105-104 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Utah was up 33-17 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Small forward Bojan Bogdanovic wasn't much of a difference maker for the Jazz; Bogdanovic played for 29 minutes but put up just seven points on 1-for-11 shooting.

The Kings are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, Sacramento lost to Utah on the road by a decisive 128-112 margin. Maybe Sacramento will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Sacramento.