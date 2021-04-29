Who's Playing

Utah @ Sacramento

Current Records: Utah 44-17; Sacramento 25-36

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.72 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET April 28 at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento should still be riding high after a win, while Utah will be looking to right the ship.

The Kings were able to grind out a solid victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, winning 113-106. Sacramento can attribute much of their success to center Richaun Holmes, who had 24 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah was just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 105-104 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Utah was up 33-17 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Small forward Bojan Bogdanovic wasn't much of a difference maker for the Jazz; Bogdanovic played for 29 minutes but put up just seven points on 1-for-11 shooting.

The Kings are expected to lose this next one by 9. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, Sacramento lost to Utah on the road by a decisive 128-112 margin. Maybe Sacramento will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

Odds

The Jazz are a big 9-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Sacramento.

Injury Report for Sacramento

Harrison Barnes: Out (Groin)

Marvin Bagley III: Out (Hand)

Robert Woodard II: Out (Back)

De'Aaron Fox: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Utah