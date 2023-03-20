The Sacramento Kings (43-27) will continue their push for second place in the Western Conference when they visit the Utah Jazz (34-36) on Monday night. Sacramento has won six of its last seven games and is tied with Memphis for second place in the NBA standings. Utah has won three of its last four games and is trying to earn a spot in the NBA play-in tournament.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from Salt Lake City. Sacramento is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 238.5.

Jazz vs. Kings spread: Jazz +6.5

Jazz vs. Kings over/under: 238.5 points

Jazz vs. Kings money line: Utah +205, Sacramento -250

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah has won three of its last four games to put itself in a position to make the Western Conference play-in tournament. The Jazz are in a three-way tie with the Timberwolves and Lakers for the final spot in the play-in tournament, sitting a half-game back of Oklahoma City for eighth place. They are coming off one of their best performances of the year, beating Boston as 4.5-point underdogs on Saturday.

All five of their starters scored in double figures, with Kelly Olynyk, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler each posting double-doubles. Markkanen is going to be sidelined on Monday due to a back injury, but Kevin Huerter (knee) and Trey Lyles (shoulder) are questionable to play for Sacramento tonight. Utah has covered the spread in five straight games and has won six of its last seven home games against the Kings.

Why the Kings can cover

Utah is dealing with some key injuries coming into this matchup, with Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson (finger) and Collin Sexton (hamstring) all sidelined. Those are the top three scorers on the team, combining for more than 60 points per game, so they will be difficult to replace. Sacramento is rolling right now, having won six of its last seven games, including a 132-118 win at Washington on Saturday.

Domantas Sabonis finished with 30 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in the win over Washington, while shooting guard Terence Davis had 21 points and seven boards off the bench. The Kings have won seven straight road games and are getting set for their first playoff appearance since 2006. They have covered the spread in all seven of those road wins and have covered in six of their last seven games overall.

How to make Jazz vs. Kings picks

