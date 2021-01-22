Who's Playing

New York @ Sacramento

Current Records: New York 8-8; Sacramento 5-10

What to Know

The New York Knicks might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Golden 1 Center. The Knicks should still be riding high after a win, while Sacramento will be looking to right the ship.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between New York and the Golden State Warriors on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as New York wrapped it up with a 119-104 victory on the road. New York got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was shooting guard R.J. Barrett out in front picking up 28 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the contest between Sacramento and the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Kings falling 115-96 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Sacramento was down 95-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Sacramento was Point guard De'Aaron Fox (25 points).

New York isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 4, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Sacramento's defeat took them down to 5-10 while New York's win pulled them up to 8-8. Allowing an average of 123 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Kings are a 4-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento have won six out of their last ten games against New York.