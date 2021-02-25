The New York Knicks will take on the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 15-17 overall and 8-7 at home, while Sacramento is 12-19 overall and 5-8 on the road. The Kings have won the last four games between the two teams. New York is favored by 1.5-points in the latest Knicks vs. Kings odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Kings vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up almost $8,700 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 10 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 85-49 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Kings. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Kings:

Knicks vs. Kings spread: Knicks -1.5

Knicks vs. Kings over-under: 224.5 points

Latest Odds: Sacramento Kings +1.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks lost to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, 114-106. Julius Randle dropped a double-double with 25 points and 10 boards along with seven assists. Elfrid Payton scored 20 points. The Knicks have split their last four games.

Randle had 26 points and 15 rebounds in the first meeting with the Kings this season. RJ Barrett had 21 points and 10 rebounds. New York leads the NBA in team defense, allowing 103.8 points per game.

What you need to know about the Kings

Meanwhile, the Kings were downed by the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, 127-118. Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and nine assists in addition to five rebounds. De'Aaron Fox scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter. Buddy Hield has only made three or less field goals in four of his last six games.

Sacramento has lost eight consecutive games. The Kings won the first meeting between the teams this season, 103-94 on Jan. 22. Fox had 22 points and seven assists. Harrison Barnes added 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Sacramento is last in the NBA in team defense, allowing 119.9 points per game. Hassan Whiteside (health and safety protocols) will not play on Thursday.

How to make Knicks vs. Kings picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Kings? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Kings spread to jump on Thursday, all from the model that is on an incredible 85-49 roll.