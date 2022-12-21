Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Sacramento

Current Records: Los Angeles 13-17; Sacramento 16-13

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.73 points per contest. Los Angeles and the Sacramento Kings will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Lakers were expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and, well, they did. They have to be aching after a bruising 130-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Los Angeles was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 68-44. The losing side was boosted by point guard Dennis Schroder, who had 30 points.

Meanwhile, Sacramento was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 125-119 to the Charlotte Hornets. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Sacramento was far and away the favorite. Shooting guard Kevin Huerter had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just nine points.

In the teams' previous meeting in November, Los Angeles was in the race but had to settle for second with a 120-114 finish. Can they avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

Odds

The Kings are a solid 6-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Sacramento have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Los Angeles.