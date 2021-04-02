Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Sacramento

Current Records: Los Angeles 30-18; Sacramento 22-26

What to Know

This Friday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.54 points per matchup. Sacramento and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Golden 1 Center. If the game is anything like the Kings' 123-120 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Sacramento received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 120-106 to the San Antonio Spurs. One thing holding Sacramento back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Buddy Hield, who did not have his best game: he finished with 14 points on 5-for-18 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the contest between Los Angeles and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Los Angeles falling 112-97 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorers for the Lakers were center Montrezl Harrell (19 points) and point guard Dennis Schroder (17 points).

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Kings are a 4.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Sacramento have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Los Angeles.