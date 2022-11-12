The Sacramento Kings (4-6) travel south to take on the Los Angeles Lakers (2-9) in a Pacific Division clash at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 11 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers fell to the Clippers 114-101 in their last outing and are looking to snap a four-games losing streak. The Kings are coming off an impressive 127-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James (adductor) has been ruled out for the Lakers.

Lakers vs. Kings spread: Lakers +4.5

Lakers vs. Kings over/under: 228 points

Lakers vs. Kings money line: Los Angeles 162, Sacramento -195

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Clippers when they played on Wednesday, losing 114-101. Los Angeles' loss came about despite a quality game from small forward LeBron James, who had 30 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.

The Lakers will be without their best player tonight, as 18-time NBA All-Star LeBron James is nursing a strained adductor muscle. Los Angeles will lean heavily on power forward Anthony Davis, who is averaging 23 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, to pick up the slack.

What you need to know about the Kings

Meanwhile, Sacramento bagged a 127-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Sacramento can attribute much of their success to center Domantas Sabonis, who had 21 points and six assists along with five rebounds, and power forward Harrison Barnes, who had 20 points in addition to nine boards.

The Kings were impressive in their win over the Cavs on Wednesday. De'Aaron Fox (25.2 points, 5 rebounds, 5.1 assists per game) and Domantas Sabonis (16.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game) give Sacramento on of the better and most underrated duos in the NBA.

