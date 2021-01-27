The Sacramento Kings will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 8-10 overall and 4-4 at home, while the Kings are 6-10 overall and 1-4 on the road. Orlando is favored by one-point in the latest Magic vs. Kings odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223. Before entering any Kings vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Magic vs. Kings spread: Magic -1

Magic vs. Kings over-under: 223 points

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando beat the Charlotte Hornets 117-108 on Monday. Nikola Vucevic recorded a double-double with 28 points and 12 rebounds along with seven assists. Orlando overcame a 15-point first quarter deficit in the win. The Magic blew the game open with a 21-point fourth quarter run. Cole Anthony had a career-high 21 points and Evan Fournier added 19 points.

Orlando was 19-of-37 from three-point range against Charlotte. The Magic have scored 100-plus points 10 times this season, winning seven of those games. Orlando ranks 28th in the NBA at 105.5 points per game. The Magic won both games against the Kings last season. Michael Carter-Williams (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game.

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings picked up a 103-94 win over the New York Knicks last Friday. Harrison Barnes had 21 points and seven assists in addition to eight boards. The Kings totaled a season-high 43 defensive rebounds vs. New York. Sacramento stopped a four-game losing streak with the victory. The Kings' next two games vs. Memphis on Jan. 24 and 25 were postponed due to health and safety protocols.

The Kings have won five of their past seven games against the Magic. Buddy Hield currently has the longest active streak in the NBA for making at least one three-pointer in a game at 82. Richaun Holmes is second the league in field goal percentage at .677.

