Kings vs. Mavericks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kings vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas @ Sacramento
Current Records: Dallas 25-15; Sacramento 15-25
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks might have tired legs after a matchup night as they head on the road against the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Dallas struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.33 points per game.
A well-balanced attack led the Mavericks over the Golden State Warriors every single quarter on their way to victory on Tuesday. The Mavericks were the clear victors by a 124-97 margin over Golden State. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Dallas had established a 94-71 advantage.
Meanwhile, Sacramento needed just a quick three to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 114-112 to the Orlando Magic. Despite the defeat, Sacramento had strong showings from PF Nemanja Bjelica, who shot 8-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points and seven boards, and G De'Aaron Fox, who almost dropped a triple-double on 31 points, ten dimes, and eight rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Mavericks are expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 13-5 ATS in away games but only 21-18-1 all in all.
The Mavericks' victory brought them up to 25-15 while the Kings' loss pulled them down to 15-25. The Mavericks are 12-12 after wins this season, and the Kings are 9-15 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Sacramento have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Dallas.
- Dec 08, 2019 - Sacramento 110 vs. Dallas 106
- Mar 26, 2019 - Sacramento 125 vs. Dallas 121
- Mar 21, 2019 - Sacramento 116 vs. Dallas 100
- Dec 16, 2018 - Sacramento 120 vs. Dallas 113
- Mar 27, 2018 - Dallas 103 vs. Sacramento 97
- Feb 13, 2018 - Sacramento 114 vs. Dallas 109
- Feb 03, 2018 - Dallas 106 vs. Sacramento 99
- Oct 20, 2017 - Sacramento 93 vs. Dallas 88
- Apr 04, 2017 - Sacramento 98 vs. Dallas 87
- Dec 18, 2016 - Dallas 99 vs. Sacramento 79
- Dec 07, 2016 - Sacramento 120 vs. Dallas 89
- Mar 27, 2016 - Sacramento 133 vs. Dallas 111
- Mar 03, 2016 - Sacramento 104 vs. Dallas 101
- Jan 05, 2016 - Dallas 117 vs. Sacramento 116
- Nov 30, 2015 - Sacramento 112 vs. Dallas 98
