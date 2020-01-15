Kings vs. Mavericks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Sacramento

Current Records: Dallas 25-15; Sacramento 15-25

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks might have tired legs after a matchup night as they head on the road against the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Dallas struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.33 points per game.

A well-balanced attack led the Mavericks over the Golden State Warriors every single quarter on their way to victory on Tuesday. The Mavericks were the clear victors by a 124-97 margin over Golden State. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Dallas had established a 94-71 advantage.

Meanwhile, Sacramento needed just a quick three to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 114-112 to the Orlando Magic. Despite the defeat, Sacramento had strong showings from PF Nemanja Bjelica, who shot 8-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points and seven boards, and G De'Aaron Fox, who almost dropped a triple-double on 31 points, ten dimes, and eight rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Mavericks are expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 13-5 ATS in away games but only 21-18-1 all in all.

The Mavericks' victory brought them up to 25-15 while the Kings' loss pulled them down to 15-25. The Mavericks are 12-12 after wins this season, and the Kings are 9-15 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Sacramento have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Dallas.