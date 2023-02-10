Luka Doncic stayed at home through the first three games of the Dallas Mavericks' (30-26) current road trip, but after the team traded for Kyrie Irving, he flew to California to join the Mavs ahead of their Friday game with the Sacramento Kings (31-23). However, Doncic says he "probably" won't return on Friday but is hoping for Saturday's game against Sacramento. Friday night will be the first of consecutive games between the Mavs and Kings, who are playing against each other for the first time this season.

Tip-off from the Golden 1 Center, where the Kings are 16-11 this season, is set for 10 p.m. ET. Sacramento is favored by 3 points in the latest Kings vs. Mavericks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 235.

Kings vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks +3

Kings vs. Mavericks over/under: 235 points

Kings vs. Mavericks money line: Sacramento -155, Dallas +130

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings won both of their games against the Houston Rockets on consecutive dates with them on Monday and Wednesday. After winning by 20 points in the first, the Kings narrowly escaped with the win in the rematch, 130-128. Point guard De'Aaron Fox dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 assists with five rebounds.

Something the Kings have to be careful with on Friday is their perimeter defense. Over the last five games, Kings opponents have hit 42.8% of their 3-point attempts, while Sacramento only knocked down 35.6% of its shots from deep. Malik Monk has done his best to lift the team in his minutes off the bench and has hit 47.6% of his threes over his last five appearances.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Irving made an immediate impact in his first game as a Maverick and led his new team to a 110-104 win on Wednesday over the Los Angeles Clippers. He scored a game-high 24 points and had five assists, with a steal and a block. Reggie Bullock (18 points) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (19 points) also had strong showings to keep the Mavs on pace for the win.

Christian Wood has been off to a slow start since making his return from a thumb injury that kept him sidelined for eight games. After working his way into the starting lineup prior to the injury, he's come off the bench in the last two games and scored just six points in each. Wood has still been productive on the glass, however, and has pulled down 15 rebounds in 35 minutes of work since he's been back.

