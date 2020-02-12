Kings vs. Mavericks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 12 predictions from advanced computer model

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Sacramento Kings at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at the American Airlines Center. Dallas is 32-22 overall and 14-14 at home, while Sacramento is 21-32 overall and 10-17 on the road. The Kings have won six of their past nine games. The Mavericks, meanwhile, have lost four of their past seven games. Dallas is favored by 8.5-points in the latest Mavericks vs. Kings odds, while the over-under is set at 225.5. Before entering any Kings vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 17 on a blistering 35-19 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mavericks vs. Kings. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Mavericks:

Mavericks vs. Kings spread: Dallas -8.5

Mavericks vs. Kings over-under: 225.5 points

Mavericks vs. Kings money line: Dallas -383, Sacramento +301

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks fell 123-119 to the Utah Jazz on Monday. Dallas was close to capping off a huge comeback after falling behind 71-50 at the end of the first half, but ultimately the Mavericks fell short. Tim Hardaway Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side, as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points.

Luka Doncic, who's missed the past seven games with an ankle injury, has said he will be ready to play and is officially listed a questionable for Wednesday's game. This season, Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when the two teams played on Monday, losing 123-111. Harrison Barnes shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points. He has made 17-of-26 shots from the field over the past two games. De'Aaron Fox had 17 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

In addition, the Kings have had tremendous success against Dallas recently. In fact, Sacramento is 4-1 in its last five meetings against the Mavericks, and the Kings have covered the spread in each of their last five road games against Dallas.

How to make Kings vs. Mavericks picks

The model has simulated Mavericks vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kings vs. Mavericks? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Kings vs. Mavericks spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.