Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Sacramento

Current Records: Brooklyn 16-12; Sacramento 12-14

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings haven't won a game against the Brooklyn Nets since March 1 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Sacramento is getting right back to it as they host Brooklyn at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Golden 1 Center. The Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.65 points per matchup.

Sacramento received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 124-110 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Sacramento was down 99-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Sacramento back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Buddy Hield, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Nets had enough points to win and then some against the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday, taking their contest 134-117. It was another big night for Brooklyn's shooting guard James Harden, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and almost finished with a triple-double on 19 points, 16 dimes, and eight boards.

The Kings are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take Sacramento against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Brooklyn's victory lifted them to 16-12 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 12-14. If Brooklyn want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Sacramento's point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 23 points and nine assists, and point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who had 22 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Brooklyn have won six out of their last ten games against Sacramento.