Kings vs. Nuggets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Kings vs. Nuggets basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento (home) vs. Denver (away)
Current Records: Sacramento 7-10; Denver 13-3
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets have been homebodies their last four games, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Golden 1 Center. Denver is currently enjoying a six-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Nuggets can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took down the Washington Wizards 117-104.
As for Sacramento, it looks like Sacramento got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 97-91 to the Philadelphia 76ers. PF Nemanja Bjelica just could not get things rolling his way: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
Denver's victory lifted them to 13-3 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 7-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Sacramento is third worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Sacramento, Denver enters the game with only 101.9 points allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. The Kings might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.99
Odds
The Nuggets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Kings.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 206
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won nine out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.
- Oct 28, 2019 - Denver 101 vs. Sacramento 94
- Feb 13, 2019 - Denver 120 vs. Sacramento 118
- Jan 03, 2019 - Denver 117 vs. Sacramento 113
- Oct 23, 2018 - Denver 126 vs. Sacramento 112
- Mar 11, 2018 - Denver 130 vs. Sacramento 104
- Jan 06, 2018 - Sacramento 106 vs. Denver 98
- Nov 20, 2017 - Denver 114 vs. Sacramento 98
- Oct 21, 2017 - Denver 96 vs. Sacramento 79
- Mar 11, 2017 - Denver 105 vs. Sacramento 92
- Mar 06, 2017 - Denver 108 vs. Sacramento 96
- Feb 23, 2017 - Sacramento 116 vs. Denver 100
- Jan 03, 2017 - Sacramento 120 vs. Denver 113
- Apr 02, 2016 - Sacramento 115 vs. Denver 106
- Feb 23, 2016 - Sacramento 114 vs. Denver 110
- Feb 19, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Denver 110
