Kings vs. Nuggets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Current Records: Sacramento 7-10; Denver 13-3

The Denver Nuggets have been homebodies their last four games, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Golden 1 Center. Denver is currently enjoying a six-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Nuggets can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took down the Washington Wizards 117-104.

As for Sacramento, it looks like Sacramento got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 97-91 to the Philadelphia 76ers. PF Nemanja Bjelica just could not get things rolling his way: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Denver's victory lifted them to 13-3 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 7-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Sacramento is third worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Sacramento, Denver enters the game with only 101.9 points allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. The Kings might struggle to break 100.

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Odds

The Nuggets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Kings.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 206

Series History

Denver have won nine out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.