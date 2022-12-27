Who's Playing
Denver @ Sacramento
Current Records: Denver 21-11; Sacramento 17-14
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Denver Nuggets and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 6 of last year. Sacramento will take on Denver at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. The Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.23 points per game.
It looks like Sacramento must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive this past Friday. They lost to the Washington Wizards at home by a decisive 125-111 margin. Sacramento was down 102-83 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of center Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 20 points, 15 rebounds, and ten dimes. That makes it ten consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Denver ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 128-125 win over the Phoenix Suns. Center Nikola Jokic had a dynamite game for the Nuggets; he posted a triple-double on 41 points, 15 assists, and 15 boards. Jokic now has seven triple-doubles this year.
The Kings are expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 9-4 against the spread when expected to lose.
Sacramento is now 17-14 while Denver sits at 21-11. The Nuggets are 13-7 after wins this season, and Sacramento is 7-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.46
Odds
The Nuggets are a 3-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Sacramento.
- Mar 09, 2022 - Denver 106 vs. Sacramento 100
- Feb 26, 2022 - Denver 115 vs. Sacramento 110
- Feb 24, 2022 - Denver 128 vs. Sacramento 110
- Jan 07, 2022 - Denver 121 vs. Sacramento 111
- Feb 06, 2021 - Sacramento 119 vs. Denver 114
- Dec 29, 2020 - Sacramento 125 vs. Denver 115
- Dec 23, 2020 - Sacramento 124 vs. Denver 122
- Dec 29, 2019 - Denver 120 vs. Sacramento 115
- Nov 30, 2019 - Sacramento 100 vs. Denver 97
- Oct 28, 2019 - Denver 101 vs. Sacramento 94
- Feb 13, 2019 - Denver 120 vs. Sacramento 118
- Jan 03, 2019 - Denver 117 vs. Sacramento 113
- Oct 23, 2018 - Denver 126 vs. Sacramento 112
- Mar 11, 2018 - Denver 130 vs. Sacramento 104
- Jan 06, 2018 - Sacramento 106 vs. Denver 98
- Nov 20, 2017 - Denver 114 vs. Sacramento 98
- Oct 21, 2017 - Denver 96 vs. Sacramento 79
- Mar 11, 2017 - Denver 105 vs. Sacramento 92
- Mar 06, 2017 - Denver 108 vs. Sacramento 96
- Feb 23, 2017 - Sacramento 116 vs. Denver 100
- Jan 03, 2017 - Sacramento 120 vs. Denver 113
- Apr 02, 2016 - Sacramento 115 vs. Denver 106
- Feb 23, 2016 - Sacramento 114 vs. Denver 110
- Feb 19, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Denver 110