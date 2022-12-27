Who's Playing

Denver @ Sacramento

Current Records: Denver 21-11; Sacramento 17-14

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Denver Nuggets and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 6 of last year. Sacramento will take on Denver at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. The Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.23 points per game.

It looks like Sacramento must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive this past Friday. They lost to the Washington Wizards at home by a decisive 125-111 margin. Sacramento was down 102-83 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of center Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 20 points, 15 rebounds, and ten dimes. That makes it ten consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Denver ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 128-125 win over the Phoenix Suns. Center Nikola Jokic had a dynamite game for the Nuggets; he posted a triple-double on 41 points, 15 assists, and 15 boards. Jokic now has seven triple-doubles this year.

The Kings are expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 9-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

Sacramento is now 17-14 while Denver sits at 21-11. The Nuggets are 13-7 after wins this season, and Sacramento is 7-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.46

Odds

The Nuggets are a 3-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Sacramento.