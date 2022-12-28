Who's Playing

Denver @ Sacramento

Current Records: Denver 22-11; Sacramento 17-15

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets and the Sacramento Kings will face off at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at Golden 1 Center after both having played games yesterday. Denver is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

The Nuggets are hoping for another victory. They were able to grind out a solid win over Sacramento on Tuesday, winning 113-106. Center Nikola Jokic and point guard Jamal Murray were among the main playmakers for Denver as the former almost posted a triple-double on 20 points, 11 dimes, and nine boards and the latter had 25 points and seven assists in addition to five rebounds. That's the fifth consecutive contest in which Jokic has had at least ten assists.

Denver's win lifted them to 22-11 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 17-15. Allowing an average of 116.13 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Sacramento.