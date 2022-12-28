Who's Playing
Denver @ Sacramento
Current Records: Denver 22-11; Sacramento 17-15
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets and the Sacramento Kings will face off at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at Golden 1 Center after both having played games yesterday. Denver is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.
The Nuggets are hoping for another victory. They were able to grind out a solid win over Sacramento on Tuesday, winning 113-106. Center Nikola Jokic and point guard Jamal Murray were among the main playmakers for Denver as the former almost posted a triple-double on 20 points, 11 dimes, and nine boards and the latter had 25 points and seven assists in addition to five rebounds. That's the fifth consecutive contest in which Jokic has had at least ten assists.
Denver's win lifted them to 22-11 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 17-15. Allowing an average of 116.13 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $55.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Denver have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Sacramento.
- Dec 27, 2022 - Denver 113 vs. Sacramento 106
- Mar 09, 2022 - Denver 106 vs. Sacramento 100
- Feb 26, 2022 - Denver 115 vs. Sacramento 110
- Feb 24, 2022 - Denver 128 vs. Sacramento 110
- Jan 07, 2022 - Denver 121 vs. Sacramento 111
- Feb 06, 2021 - Sacramento 119 vs. Denver 114
- Dec 29, 2020 - Sacramento 125 vs. Denver 115
- Dec 23, 2020 - Sacramento 124 vs. Denver 122
- Dec 29, 2019 - Denver 120 vs. Sacramento 115
- Nov 30, 2019 - Sacramento 100 vs. Denver 97
- Oct 28, 2019 - Denver 101 vs. Sacramento 94
- Feb 13, 2019 - Denver 120 vs. Sacramento 118
- Jan 03, 2019 - Denver 117 vs. Sacramento 113
- Oct 23, 2018 - Denver 126 vs. Sacramento 112
- Mar 11, 2018 - Denver 130 vs. Sacramento 104
- Jan 06, 2018 - Sacramento 106 vs. Denver 98
- Nov 20, 2017 - Denver 114 vs. Sacramento 98
- Oct 21, 2017 - Denver 96 vs. Sacramento 79
- Mar 11, 2017 - Denver 105 vs. Sacramento 92
- Mar 06, 2017 - Denver 108 vs. Sacramento 96
- Feb 23, 2017 - Sacramento 116 vs. Denver 100
- Jan 03, 2017 - Sacramento 120 vs. Denver 113
- Apr 02, 2016 - Sacramento 115 vs. Denver 106
- Feb 23, 2016 - Sacramento 114 vs. Denver 110
- Feb 19, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Denver 110