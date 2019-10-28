Kings vs. Nuggets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Sacramento (home) vs. Denver (away)

Current Records: Sacramento 0-3; Denver 2-0

Last Season Records: Sacramento 39-43; Denver 54-28

What to Know

Denver will take on Sacramento at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Denver doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Nuggets ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They escaped with the win by the margin of a single free throw, 108-107. Denver PF Nikola Jokic looked sharp as he posted a triple-double on 23 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 dimes.

Meanwhile, with Sacramento's effective field goal percentage at 41.36% and Utah's at 67.95%, it's no surprise who came out ahead on Saturday. Sacramento took a serious blow against Utah, falling 113-81. Sacramento was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 66-41.

Denver got away with a 120-118 win when the two teams last met in February. Will they repeat their success, or do the Kings have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Kings.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Denver have won eight out of their last 14 games against Sacramento.