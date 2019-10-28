Kings vs. Nuggets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

How to watch Kings vs. Nuggets basketball game

Who's Playing

Sacramento (home) vs. Denver (away)

Current Records: Sacramento 0-3; Denver 2-0

Last Season Records: Sacramento 39-43; Denver 54-28

What to Know

Denver will take on Sacramento at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Denver doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Nuggets ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They escaped with the win by the margin of a single free throw, 108-107. Denver PF Nikola Jokic looked sharp as he posted a triple-double on 23 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 dimes.

Meanwhile, with Sacramento's effective field goal percentage at 41.36% and Utah's at 67.95%, it's no surprise who came out ahead on Saturday. Sacramento took a serious blow against Utah, falling 113-81. Sacramento was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 66-41.

Denver got away with a 120-118 win when the two teams last met in February. Will they repeat their success, or do the Kings have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

  • When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
  • TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Kings.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Denver have won eight out of their last 14 games against Sacramento.

  • Feb 13, 2019 - Denver 120 vs. Sacramento 118
  • Jan 03, 2019 - Denver 117 vs. Sacramento 113
  • Oct 23, 2018 - Denver 126 vs. Sacramento 112
  • Mar 11, 2018 - Denver 130 vs. Sacramento 104
  • Jan 06, 2018 - Sacramento 106 vs. Denver 98
  • Nov 20, 2017 - Denver 114 vs. Sacramento 98
  • Oct 21, 2017 - Denver 96 vs. Sacramento 79
  • Mar 11, 2017 - Denver 105 vs. Sacramento 92
  • Mar 06, 2017 - Denver 108 vs. Sacramento 96
  • Feb 23, 2017 - Sacramento 116 vs. Denver 100
  • Jan 03, 2017 - Sacramento 120 vs. Denver 113
  • Apr 02, 2016 - Sacramento 115 vs. Denver 106
  • Feb 23, 2016 - Sacramento 114 vs. Denver 110
  • Feb 19, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Denver 110
