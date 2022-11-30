Who's Playing
Indiana @ Sacramento
Current Records: Indiana 12-8; Sacramento 10-9
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.37 points per game before their contest Wednesday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Indiana Pacers at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Golden 1 Center. They will be strutting in after a win while Sacramento will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Kings were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 122-117 to the Phoenix Suns. Shooting guard Malik Monk put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, the Pacers skirted by the Los Angeles Lakers 116-115 on Monday thanks to a clutch jumper from point guard Andrew Nembhard as the clock expired. It was another big night for Indiana's point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 dimes in addition to seven rebounds.
Sacramento is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Sacramento against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Sacramento got away with a 110-109 win when the two teams previously met in March. Will they repeat their success, or do the Pacers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.96
Odds
The Kings are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Indiana have won six out of their last 13 games against Sacramento.
- Mar 23, 2022 - Sacramento 110 vs. Indiana 109
- Nov 07, 2021 - Indiana 94 vs. Sacramento 91
- May 05, 2021 - Sacramento 104 vs. Indiana 93
- Jan 11, 2021 - Sacramento 127 vs. Indiana 122
- Dec 20, 2019 - Sacramento 0 vs. Indiana 0
- Dec 08, 2018 - Indiana 107 vs. Sacramento 97
- Dec 01, 2018 - Sacramento 111 vs. Indiana 110
- Mar 29, 2018 - Indiana 106 vs. Sacramento 103
- Oct 31, 2017 - Indiana 101 vs. Sacramento 83
- Jan 27, 2017 - Indiana 115 vs. Sacramento 111
- Jan 18, 2017 - Indiana 106 vs. Sacramento 100
- Jan 23, 2016 - Indiana 0 vs. Sacramento 0
- Dec 23, 2015 - Sacramento 108 vs. Indiana 106