Who's Playing

Indiana @ Sacramento

Current Records: Indiana 12-8; Sacramento 10-9

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.37 points per game before their contest Wednesday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Indiana Pacers at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Golden 1 Center. They will be strutting in after a win while Sacramento will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Kings were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 122-117 to the Phoenix Suns. Shooting guard Malik Monk put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Pacers skirted by the Los Angeles Lakers 116-115 on Monday thanks to a clutch jumper from point guard Andrew Nembhard as the clock expired. It was another big night for Indiana's point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 dimes in addition to seven rebounds.

Sacramento is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Sacramento against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Sacramento got away with a 110-109 win when the two teams previously met in March. Will they repeat their success, or do the Pacers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.96

Odds

The Kings are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won six out of their last 13 games against Sacramento.