The Sacramento Kings will face off against the Indiana Pacers at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Both teams are 23-17; Sacramento is 13-7 at home, while Indiana is 10-9 on the road. The Kings have won and covered two of the three games they've played against the Pacers since the blockbuster trade that sent Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento and Tyrese Haliburton to Indiana to reshape both franchises.

This season, the Kings are 22-18 against the spread while the Pacers are 23-16-1 against the number. For Thursday, Sacramento is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Pacers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 248 points. Before entering any Pacers vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kings vs. Pacers spread: Kings -7.5

Kings vs. Pacers over/under: 248 points

Kings vs. Pacers money line: Kings: -304, Pacers: +243

The Kings' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Phoenix Suns by a score of 119-117. The defeat came about despite the Kings having been up 22 with 8:22 left in the fourth quarter but Sacramento was ultimately undone by eight fourth-quarter turnovers.

The Kings' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, and De'Aaron Fox, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points and six assists. However, Sacramento was outrebounded 46-31 in the defeat, which is unusual for it as the Kings allow the lowest defensive rebound percentage in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Pacers found themselves on the business end of a 132-105 beatdown against the Utah Jazz on Monday. All five starters scored in double-figures for Indiana but nobody scored more than 14 points. However, there were even bigger issues defensively, as the Jazz were able to shoot 55.6% from the floor and 44.0% from the 3-point line.

However, Indiana should have some reinforcement on the way as All-Star point guard Haliburton (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest after missing the last four games. Aaron Nesmith (leg) is also questionable after missing two games, while Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) and Obi Toppin (calf) are game-time decisions as well.

The Pacers might be without Haliburton in this one and you'll want to keep a close eye on his status. For the season, Haliburton has averaged 23.6 points, 12.5 assists and 1.1 steals.

The Pacers are 22-10-2 against the spread in their last 34 games after a day off.

The Kings are 9-5 against the spread in their last 14 games vs teams that win more than 55% of games.

The Kings are 21-13 against the spread in their last 34 games after a day off.

