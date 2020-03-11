Kings vs. Pelicans: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Sacramento

Current Records: New Orleans 28-36; Sacramento 28-36

What to Know

This Wednesday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.02 points per contest. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Sacramento Kings will meet up at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Despite their defensive woes, the Pelicans strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.19 points per game.

New Orleans had enough points to win and then some against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, taking their matchup 120-107. Point guard Jrue Holiday had a stellar game for New Orleans as he had 37 points and eight assists in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Sacramento was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 118-113 to the Toronto Raptors. Shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic wasn't much of a difference maker for Sacramento and finished with only nine points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

New Orleans got away with a 117-115 win in the teams' previous meeting in January. Will they repeat their success, or do the Kings have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Orleans have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Sacramento.