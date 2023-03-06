The New Orleans Pelicans (31-33) hit the road to take on the Sacramento Kings (37-26) on Monday, Mar. 6. Sacramento is 19-13 at home and the Pelicans are 11-22 on the road. The Kings are looking to rebound from a 138-134 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, while New Orleans is looking to bounce back from a 108-99 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday. Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jose Alvarado (tibia), and Larry Nance Jr. (ankle) have all been ruled out for the Pelicans. De'Aaron Fox (hamstring) is questionable for Sacramento.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at the Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is favored by 5 points in the latest Kings vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 238.

Kings vs. Pelicans spread: Kings -5

Kings vs. Pelicans over/under: 238 points

Kings vs. Pelicans money line: Sacramento -225, New Orleans 185

What you need to know about the Kings

It was close but no cigar for Sacramento as they fell 138-134 to the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Saturday. Sacramento's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Kevin Huerter, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points, and center Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds in addition to five assists.

Sacramento will get a huge boost if point guard De'Aaron Fox is cleared to play on Monday. The former Kentucky standout is averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game. Sabonis is a double-double machine and gives the Kings a dominant front court player. The 26-year-old power forward averages 18.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Golden State Warriors this past Friday, falling 108-99. New Orleans was up 35-21 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. New Orleans' defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard CJ McCollum, who had 25 points and five assists along with six boards.

Allowing an average of 118.52 points per game, the Kings haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end, which could bode well for the Pelicans. With Zion Williamson recovering from a hamstring injury and being out of the lineup for an extended period of time, McCollum (21.1 points, 5.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds per game) and small forward Brandon Ingram (23.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists per game) have carried the load for the Pelicans.

