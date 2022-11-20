Who's Playing
Detroit @ Sacramento
Current Records: Detroit 3-14; Sacramento 8-6
What to Know
This Sunday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.64 points per game. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. Detroit will need to watch out since the Kings have now posted big point totals in their last five contests.
Sacramento strolled past the San Antonio Spurs with points to spare this past Thursday, taking the matchup 130-112. It was another big night for Sacramento's point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 28 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday, falling 128-121. The top scorer for Detroit was point guard Alec Burks (23 points).
The Kings are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
Sacramento's win lifted them to 8-6 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 3-14. If Sacramento want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Pistons' Alec Burks, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 23 points, and point guard Killian Hayes, who had 18 points and nine assists. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.57
Odds
The Kings are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Sacramento have won seven out of their last 14 games against Detroit.
- Jan 19, 2022 - Detroit 133 vs. Sacramento 131
- Nov 15, 2021 - Sacramento 129 vs. Detroit 107
- Apr 08, 2021 - Detroit 0 vs. Sacramento 0
- Feb 26, 2021 - Sacramento 110 vs. Detroit 107
- Mar 01, 2020 - Sacramento 106 vs. Detroit 100
- Jan 22, 2020 - Detroit 127 vs. Sacramento 106
- Jan 19, 2019 - Sacramento 103 vs. Detroit 101
- Jan 10, 2019 - Sacramento 112 vs. Detroit 102
- Mar 19, 2018 - Detroit 106 vs. Sacramento 90
- Nov 04, 2017 - Detroit 108 vs. Sacramento 99
- Jan 23, 2017 - Sacramento 109 vs. Detroit 104
- Jan 10, 2017 - Sacramento 100 vs. Detroit 94
- Mar 18, 2016 - Sacramento 0 vs. Detroit 0
- Nov 11, 2015 - Detroit 0 vs. Sacramento 0