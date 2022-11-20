Who's Playing

Detroit @ Sacramento

Current Records: Detroit 3-14; Sacramento 8-6

What to Know

This Sunday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.64 points per game. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. Detroit will need to watch out since the Kings have now posted big point totals in their last five contests.

Sacramento strolled past the San Antonio Spurs with points to spare this past Thursday, taking the matchup 130-112. It was another big night for Sacramento's point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 28 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday, falling 128-121. The top scorer for Detroit was point guard Alec Burks (23 points).

The Kings are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Sacramento's win lifted them to 8-6 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 3-14. If Sacramento want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Pistons' Alec Burks, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 23 points, and point guard Killian Hayes, who had 18 points and nine assists. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.57

Odds

The Kings are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Sacramento have won seven out of their last 14 games against Detroit.