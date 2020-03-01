Kings vs. Pistons: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Kings vs. Pistons basketball game
Who's Playing
Detroit @ Sacramento
Current Records: Detroit 20-41; Sacramento 25-34
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Sacramento Kings are heading back home. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Golden 1 Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
Sacramento came out on top in a nail-biter against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Friday, sneaking past 104-101. Sacramento point guard De'Aaron Fox looked sharp as he had 25 points and five assists.
Speaking of close games: Detroit lost 113-111 to the Phoenix Suns this past Friday on a last-minute jumper from Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker with 0:01 left to play. The Pistons' success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Derrick Rose, who had 31 points, and power forward Christian Wood, who had 19 points and five assists along with nine rebounds.
The Kings are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped Sacramento to 25-34 and the Pistons to 20-41. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.50
Odds
The Kings are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 217
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Sacramento have won five out of their last nine games against Detroit.
- Jan 22, 2020 - Detroit 127 vs. Sacramento 106
- Jan 19, 2019 - Sacramento 103 vs. Detroit 101
- Jan 10, 2019 - Sacramento 112 vs. Detroit 102
- Mar 19, 2018 - Detroit 106 vs. Sacramento 90
- Nov 04, 2017 - Detroit 108 vs. Sacramento 99
- Jan 23, 2017 - Sacramento 109 vs. Detroit 104
- Jan 10, 2017 - Sacramento 100 vs. Detroit 94
- Mar 18, 2016 - Detroit 115 vs. Sacramento 108
- Nov 11, 2015 - Sacramento 101 vs. Detroit 92
