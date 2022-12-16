The Sacramento Kings (15-12) will be looking to build on their win over the Raptors when they face the Detroit Pistons (8-22) on Friday night. Sacramento snapped its two-game losing streak with a 124-123 win at Toronto on Wednesday. Detroit was able to end its three-game losing skid with an overtime win at Charlotte its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Detroit. Sacramento is favored by 6 points in the latest Pistons vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 238.

Pistons vs. Kings spread: Pistons +6

Pistons vs. Kings over/under: 238 points

Pistons vs. Kings money line: Detroit +180, Sacramento -220

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit was able to snap its three-game losing skid on Wednesday, using overtime to get past Charlotte in a 141-134 shootout. Alec Burks poured in a season-high 27 points off the bench, with five of those points coming in overtime. Third-year guard Killian Hayes had a fantastic outing as well, scoring 25 points, dishing out eight assists and grabbing seven rebounds.

The Pistons now have an opportunity to record consecutive wins for the second time this season, and they are facing a Sacramento team that has only covered the spread twice in its last seven trips to Detroit. Small forward Bojan Bogdanovic leads Detroit with 21.1 points per game, while rookie shooting guard Jaden Ivey is scoring 15.2 points. Sacramento could be without third-leading scorer Kevin Huerter, who missed Wednesday's game due to an ankle injury.

Why the Kings can cover

Sacramento has won five of its last eight games following its 124-123 win over Toronto on Wednesday. The Kings received 19 points from Terence Davis, who made the start in Huerter's place. Star point guard De'Aaron Fox led the way with 27 points and 10 assists, while Malik Monk had 24 points and Domantas Sabonis posted a double-double.

Detroit is expected to have Marvin Bagley III available after he sat out the second half on Wednesday with knee soreness. The Pistons came up short in the first meeting between these teams, as Fox scored 33 points in a 137-129 win last month. Sacramento has won six of its last nine games against Detroit, which has only picked up one win in its last seven home games.

How to make Kings vs. Pistons picks

