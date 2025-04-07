The Detroit Pistons will look to get back on track when they battle the Sacramento Kings in a key interconference matchup on Monday night. Sacramento is coming off a 120-113 win at Cleveland on Sunday, while Detroit dropped a 109-103 decision to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. The Kings (38-40), who are ninth in the West, are 19-21 on the road this season. The Pistons (43-35), who have lost three of four, are sixth in the East and 21-17 on their home court in 2024-25.

Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is set for 7 p.m. ET. Detroit won the lone meeting this season, a 114-113 win at Sacramento on Dec. 26. The Pistons are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Kings vs. Pistons odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 230. Before making any Pistons vs. Kings picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the final week of the 2024-25 NBA regular season on a sizzling 155-115 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 21-10 (68%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Kings vs. Pistons 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Kings:

Kings vs. Pistons spread: Detroit -7.5 at Caesars

Kings vs. Pistons over/under: 230 points

Kings vs. Pistons money line: Detroit -295, Sacramento +238

SAC: The Kings are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games

DET: The Pistons have hit the money line in 34 of their last 54 games (+13.70 units)

Kings vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine

Kings vs. Pistons streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Pistons can cover

Point guard Cade Cunningham helps power the Detroit offense. He has scored 24 or more points in each of the last four games, including a triple-double in a 116-113 win at Miami on March 19. In that game, he scored 25 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 11 assists. He had 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists in Saturday's loss to the Grizzlies. In 67 starts this season, he is averaging 25.7 points, 9.1 assists, 6.2 rebounds and one steal in 35.1 minutes.

Shooting guard Malik Beasley is another scoring option for the Pistons, mostly off the bench. In a 123-104 loss at Minnesota on March 30, he poured in 27 points, while adding two rebounds. He had 21 points, four rebounds and two assists in a 117-105 win at Toronto on Friday. In 78 games, including 18 starts, he is averaging 16.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 28 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Kings can cover

Small forward DeMar DeRozan has helped pick up some of the scoring slack for Sacramento. In 72 games, all starts, DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points, 4.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 35.9 minutes. He was red hot in the win over the Cavaliers, finishing with 28 points, seven assists and four rebounds. He had 29 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in a 116-111 loss at Washington on Wednesday.

Shooting guard Zach Lavine has been dominant since being acquired from Chicago in February. He is coming off a 37-point and two-rebound performance in Sunday's win over the Cavaliers. He registered a double-double with 25 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in a 125-102 win at Charlotte on Friday. In 69 games this season, all starts, he is averaging 22.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 34.8 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Pistons vs. Kings picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Kings vs. Pistons 10,000 times and is leaning Under the total, projecting 227 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Pistons vs. Kings, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kings vs. Pistons spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.