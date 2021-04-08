The Sacramento Kings will take on the Detroit Pistons at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 22-29 overall and 12-14 at home, while Detroit is 15-36 overall and 6-21 on the road. The Kings won the first meeting of the season on Feb. 26, 110-107.

Kings vs. Pistons spread: Kings -7.5

Kings vs. Pistons over-under: 225 points

Kings vs. Pistons money line: Sacramento -300, Detroit +250

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento lost to Minnesota on Monday, 116-106. De'Aaron Fox had 31 points and nine assists in addition to six rebounds. The Kings have lost four consecutive games. Sacramento is two games behind 10th place in the Western Conference,

Harrison Barnes double-doubled on 21 points and 12 rebounds vs. Minnesota. Buddy Hield scored 18 points. The Kings were outscored 34-24 in the fourth quarter.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit was easily handled by the Denver Nuggets in a 134-119 loss. The Pistons were down 109-86 at the end of the third quarter. Jerami Grant had 29 points along with five boards. Grant (knee) is out on Thursday. Detroit shot 44 of 81 from the field.

Detroit has lost seven of its past 10 games. Saddiq Bey had 25 points on Tuesday. Mason Plumlee (concussion) is questionable for Thursday's game.

