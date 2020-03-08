Kings vs. Raptors: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kings vs. Raptors basketball game
Who's Playing
Toronto @ Sacramento
Current Records: Toronto 44-18; Sacramento 28-35
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings haven't won a game against the Toronto Raptors since Nov. 20 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Kings are getting right back to it as they host Toronto at 9 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Sacramento didn't have too much trouble with the Portland Trail Blazers on the road this past Saturday as they won 123-111. Among those leading the charge for Sacramento was shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points, eight dimes and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Toronto was able to grind out a solid win over the Golden State Warriors this past Thursday, winning 121-113. Shooting guard Norman Powell was the offensive standout of the contest for Toronto, picking up 37 points.
It was close but no cigar for the Kings as they fell 124-120 to the Raptors in the teams' previous meeting last November. Maybe Sacramento will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Raptors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won five out of their last nine games against Sacramento.
- Nov 06, 2019 - Toronto 124 vs. Sacramento 120
- Jan 22, 2019 - Toronto 120 vs. Sacramento 105
- Nov 07, 2018 - Toronto 114 vs. Sacramento 105
- Dec 17, 2017 - Toronto 108 vs. Sacramento 93
- Dec 10, 2017 - Toronto 102 vs. Sacramento 87
- Nov 20, 2016 - Sacramento 102 vs. Toronto 99
- Nov 06, 2016 - Sacramento 96 vs. Toronto 91
- Dec 20, 2015 - Sacramento 104 vs. Toronto 94
- Nov 15, 2015 - Sacramento 107 vs. Toronto 101
