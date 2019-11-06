Kings vs. Raptors odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 6 predictions from advanced computer model

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 4-2 overall and 3-0 at home, while Sacramento is 2-5 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Kings are just 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games, while the Raptors are 12-4 against the spread in their last 16 outings. The Raptors enter Wednesday's matchup averaging 113.0 points per game thus far this season, while Sacramento is averaging just 101.1 points per contest. Toronto is favored by 7.5-points in the latest Raptors vs. Kings odds, while the Over-Under is set at 219. Before locking in any Kings vs. Raptors picks of your own, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model has taken into account that Toronto dropped just its second game of the season Saturday, falling to Milwaukee 115-105. Defending NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo routed the Raptors for 36 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, while Raptors center Marc Gasol scored just 10 points in 33 minutes. Toronto is led by forward Pascal Siakam, who is averaging 26 points per game. Fred VanVleet is adding 16.2 points and 7.2 assists per outing.

The Raptors have been holding their opponents to an NBA-low field goal percentage of 40.1 percent. Sacramento, meanwhile, has allowed its opponents to shoot 48.3 percent from the floor, the fourth-highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Plus, Toronto is 9-2 straight up in its last 11 home games

However, Sacramento will enter Wednesday's contest full of confidence after the Kings dominated the Knicks on Sunday for just their second victory of the season. Guard De'Aaron Fox scored 24 points in the victory, while Buddy Hield added 22 points. Fox leads the Kings with 18.6 points and 6.3 assists per game.

