Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Sacramento

Current Records: San Antonio 6-9; Sacramento 7-6

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings will square off against the San Antonio Spurs at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully San Antonio likes a good challenge.

The Kings simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday, as they easily beat the Brooklyn Nets at home 153-121. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 73-54. Small forward Terence Davis was the offensive standout of the contest for Sacramento, shooting 7-for-10 from downtown and finishing with 31 points and nine boards.

Meanwhile, San Antonio came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, falling 117-110. San Antonio's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Jakob Poeltl, who posted a double-double on 31 points and 14 rebounds along with five assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Poeltl has had at least ten rebounds. Poeltl's points were the most he has had all season.

Sacramento is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

The Kings are now 7-6 while the Spurs sit at 6-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Sacramento comes into the matchup boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 49.30%. Less enviably, San Antonio has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.80% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against San Antonio.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Kings are a solid 7-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

San Antonio have won 12 out of their last 24 games against Sacramento.