It's been a hot minute, but the NBA is officially back in action, with the San Antonio Spurs set to take the court against the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. The Spurs enter Friday's matchup in 12th-place in the Western Conference, while Sacramento currently sits in the 10th spot.

The Kings are 7-2-1 against the spread in their last 10 games, while the Spurs are just 1-7 against the spread in their last eight outings. Sacramento is favored by three-points in the latest Spurs vs. Kings odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 222.5.

Spurs vs. Kings spread: Spurs +3

Spurs vs. Kings over-under: 222.5 points

Spurs vs. Kings money line: San Antonio +140, Sacramento -150

San Antonio beat the Dallas Mavericks 119-109 in their last game four months ago. The top scorer for San Antonio was power forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who finished with 24 points. Aldridge enters Friday's matchup against Sacramento averaging 18.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

San Antonio ranks 10th in the NBA in scoring, averaging 113.2 points per game. The Spurs are led by DeMar DeRozan, who's averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. In his first outing against Sacramento this season, DeRozan filled the stat sheet with 15 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Sacramento was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap four months ago as the Kings fell 118-113 to the Toronto Raptors. Shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes but putting up just nine points.

Despite losing their most recent outing, the Kings will enter Friday's matchup full of confidence. That's because Sacramento is 4-1 in its last five games against the Spurs. In addition, the Kings have covered the spread in each of their last six games against San Antonio.

