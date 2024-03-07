The Sacramento Kings will face off against the San Antonio Spurs in a Western Conference matchup on Thursday. Sacramento is 35-26 overall and 16-11 at home, while San Antonio is 13-49 overall and 6-28 on the road. The Kings have won each of their first two meetings this season by an average of seven points.

Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. The Kings are 11-point favorites in the latest Spurs vs. Kings odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 236 points. Before entering any Kings vs. Spurs picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 64-40 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on San Antonio vs. Sacramento. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Spurs vs. Kings:

Kings vs. Spurs spread: Kings -11

Kings vs. Spurs over/under: 236 points

Kings vs. Spurs money line: Kings: -582, Spurs: +424

SA: The Spurs are 3-1 ATS over their last four games

SAC: The Kings are 2-1 ATS over their last three games

Kings vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs will be without Victor Wembanyama (ankle), the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The 7-foot-4 phenom leads the team in points (20.2 ppg), rebounds (10.2), steals (1.3) and blocks (3.4) with a huge impact on every facet of the game for San Antonio. The Spurs will need players such as Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson to play key roles on Thursday. Johnson, who averaged 22 ppg last season, has taken a step back with Wembanyama on the floor, averaging just 15.8 ppg this season. However, in six games without Wembanyama, Johnson is averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

The Spurs are coming off a 114-101 loss to the Rockets on Tuesday and have dropped 13 of their last 16 games. The Spurs did play the Kings close recently, however, falling 127-122 on Feb. 22 in their first game after the All-Star break. Vassell had 32 points and seven assists in the loss as the Spurs will need him to have similar success on Thursday to cover the spread in this meeting. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Kings

The Kings are coming off a 130-120 win over the Lakers on Wednesday with more huge offensive performances from the tandem of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Fox had 44 points for his second 40-point outburst over his last seven games. Sabonis had 16 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists for his ninth triple-double over his last 14 contests. Fox is ninth in the NBA in scoring at 27.1 ppg, and Sabonis leads the league in rebounding at 13.5 per game.

The Kings dropped three of their last four games before the win over the Lakers. The skid began following a three-game winning streak that included victories over the Nuggets and Clippers. The Kings are eighth in the NBA in scoring (118.2 ppg) while making the fourth-most 3-pointers (14.5) per contest. The Spurs allow the sixth-most points per game (120.2) in the NBA as the Kings look to continue their strong season in the second half of a back-to-back on Thursday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Kings vs. Spurs picks

The model has simulated Spurs vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kings vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Spurs vs. Kings spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model on a 64-40 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.